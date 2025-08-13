Full Speed Ahead: Optimizing U.S. Cyber Command for the Future Fight

Think of U.S. Cyber Command as a Ferrari straining in second gear, unable to shift higher as rivals close the gap on the straightaway.

As China and other adversaries expand the scale and speed of their cyber operations, Cyber Command is being held back by outdated acquisition models, fragmented talent pipelines, and limited ability to get needed tools and capabilities into operators’ hands quickly. Home to elite cyber warriors drawn from each of the military services and built with an emphasis on “teeth” (the front-line operators) and minimal “tail” (the institutional and support structures that equip the operators) the command now faces an AI-powered threat landscape that demands agile, enhanced support systems. Cyber Command can benefit from targeted enabling actions — streamlining acquisition, strengthening cyber talent management, accelerating rapid capability development, expanding innovation initiatives, and deepening private-sector and university partnerships — to deliver the speed, scale, and adaptability required for modern war.

The Threat and U.S. Cyber Posture

The urgency is clear. The Trump administration has prioritized a strong national cyber posture. A recent executive order identified China as “the most active and persistent cyber threat to U.S. government, private sector, and critical infrastructure networks.” That strategic focus is echoed across senior defense leadership, including congressional testimony highlighting Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s 2027 goal for a potential Taiwan invasion, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s warning that the threat may be “imminent.” This sense of urgency underscores the need to accelerate cyber readiness — not just through strategy, but through capability and action. Unlike traditional defense systems that typically require years and billions to field, cyber capabilities offer asymmetric advantages that can be delivered in weeks or months through focused, mission-aligned investment. Building a deeper, more agile magazine of cyber options will be key to strengthening deterrence and preparing for conflict escalation. Achieving this posture requires deliberate action to enhance Cyber Command’s enabling infrastructure.

Streamlining Acquisition

Increased acquisition muscle and contracting speed can further strengthen Cyber Command’s ability to meet the threat. Traditional lags in acquisition cycles — driven by layered oversight, multi-year budgeting processes, and rigid requirements validation — extend capability delivery timelines. Additionally, cyber capabilities are managed as separate service programs of record, with little integration across the different program management offices responsible for building and delivering components of the Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture.

Accelerating delivery to cyber operators is important but it also requires acquisition professionals who understand operational demands, technical interdependencies, and mission needs. Cyber Command’s mission environment is uniquely complex — operating across multiple networks, classification levels, and time zones, with integrated teams drawn from all military services. Understanding this environment requires more than technical knowledge — it demands direct exposure to the operational context in which cyber capabilities are planned, developed, and employed. Providing opportunities for understanding Cyber Command’s mission environment can help acquisition teams better translate emerging requirements into effective, timely solutions. Building a technically informed, operationally aligned acquisition workforce — while maintaining streamlined procurement pathways — is critical to ensuring operators receive the capabilities they need, when they need them.

Enhancing Cyber Talent Management

In collaboration with the Department of Defense and the military services, Cyber Command could develop a comprehensive cyber career model to break the cycle of “perpetual amateurism” — a structural challenge in which the joint force does not consistently develop, retain, and reinvest experienced operators who complete a Cyber Mission Force tour (typically three years) and then return to their military service without continued professional development. A viable model would guide successive assignments through multiple Cyber Mission Force operational team tours, staff roles at Cyber Command or service cyber component headquarters, planning teams embedded in other combatant commands, or Cyber Command leadership roles. This model could span a 15- or 20-year career and define experience requirements by cyber work role and military specialty code. As part of this effort, there is an opportunity to grow Cyber Command’s in-house software development talent through targeted training, expanded career paths, and operational integration. Investing in this workforce can complement external acquisition by enabling faster, more tailored capability development from within the command. Enhancing this internal capacity offers an opportunity to rebalance the command’s current emphasis on operators over support infrastructure, enabling more sustainable mission execution.

Data, Data, Data!

A data-driven career lifecycle management system — integrating analytics powered by AI — to enable professional development should underpin the new career model. Such a system would optimize career paths, target retention incentives, manage career field integration and assignments, adapt to contingency and surge demands, and deliver specialized training at scale. By fusing personnel system data across the military services, this platform could significantly improve Cyber Command’s staffing, retention, and readiness. A focused effort across the Cyber Command and service cyber component human resource enterprises — centered on data integration, career modeling, and communication — can help bring this vision to life. Achieving this goal may also require targeted resource alignment — personnel, technology, or supporting infrastructure — to enable sustained enterprise-level talent management. This foundation is especially important for servicemembers returning to their parent military service — such as the Army or Air Force — as it supports seamless reintegration and strengthens long-term alignment with Cyber Command’s mission.

Training Is the Pathway to Sustained Readiness

As the specified joint force trainer for cyber forces, Cyber Command can develop and standardize enterprise-level training for every Cyber Mission Force work role. Partnering with the Army Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon, the designated executive agent, along with leading industry partners, could enable co-development of dynamic, learner-centric, threat-informed training aligned with emerging technologies and grounded in real-world operational requirements. America’s adversaries move at the speed of cyber — rapidly adapting tools, tactics, and infrastructure — so too should the training enterprise. A consistent, agile training ecosystem can cultivate and sustain an operationally ready, world-class cyber workforce. To ensure agility doesn’t come at the expense of operational rigor, Cyber Command should continue to define and enforce high training standards through scenario-based validation, operational feedback loops, and close coordination with service cyber components and mission partners.

Accelerating Capability Delivery and Innovation

To maintain an edge against advanced adversaries, Cyber Command can benefit from dedicated mechanisms to speed the delivery of new capabilities from concept to operational use. This means creating structures that can rapidly identify emerging requirements, experiment with novel solutions, and integrate them into the fight. Two complementary initiatives — a “Rapid Capabilities Task Force” and a “Cyber Command Innovation Center” — can anchor this effort, enabling the command to both respond to urgent needs and explore long-term opportunities in partnership with industry, academia, and the defense community.

Fielding Rapid Capabilities

Cyber Command should stand-up an empowered, agile rapid capabilities task force under the direct authority of the commander — like the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office ­­— focused on rapidly fielding prototypes and capabilities to operational units. But unlike that office’s broader focus across the total Army, Cyber Command’s variant would specialize in software-driven, AI-enabled capabilities tailored to the unique needs of the Cyber Mission Force. Infusing this team with innovative thinkers and experienced change agents from across the defense community — including military personnel, civilian employees, and defense contractors — as well as the broader tech sector can help rapidly develop and field integrated cyber capabilities at operational speed. Drawing leaders from U.S. Special Operations Command, the Defense Innovation Unit, the U.S. Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, and select industry partners would bring critical experience in delivering fast-turn capabilities. And while innovative efforts are already underway — such as within the Cyber National Mission Force — a dedicated task force within the command would unify and elevate these efforts to operate at enterprise scale. But incorporating external expertise is only part of the equation. Long-term readiness depends on building and sustaining an internal acquisition workforce that understands the technical landscape and operational needs of Cyber Command’s tactical teams. The rapid capabilities task force could serve as a proving ground — delivering urgently needed capabilities while cultivating an internal acquisition cadre fluent in both technology and mission demands.

Agentic AI and automation are essential to match the speed and scale of adversaries’ cyber operations. The rapid capabilities task force could accelerate adoption of AI-enabled tools that enhance decision-making, automate routine tasks, and increase operational tempo across the force. To move at this speed, Cyber Command could fully leverage specialized acquisition pathways — including the Software Acquisition Pathway, Other Transaction Authority, the new Software Fast Track program, and Commercial Solutions Openings — to rapidly prototype, adapt, and deploy emerging technologies. Embedding Cyber Command liaisons at Defense Innovation Unit hubs can strengthen ties with non-traditional vendors — such as cybersecurity start-ups, AI research labs, and dual-use technology firms — and help identify promising solutions earlier. Modular, agile development focused on delivering capabilities “good enough” for rapid operational use ensures more tools reach operators faster while enabling continuous iteration. Yet trading capability quality for speed can introduce risks — like reduced reliability and increased burdens on operators — that should be carefully weighed against mission urgency. These tradeoffs could be explicitly considered and balanced as part of the development and fielding process.

There’s an old artillery saying: “You can’t fire a howitzer from a pontoon boat.” In other words, one should not expect extraordinary effects from an inadequate platform. Cyber Command could partner with acquisition leaders from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Army, and the Air Force to fast-track establishment of the consolidated Program Executive Office for the Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture. These defense acquisition leaders could accomplish two significant actions to empower the office. First, they could align disparate program offices directly under Cyber Command’s acquisition executive. Second, they could empower the use of Cyber Command’s specialized acquisition authorities, such as Other Transaction Authority, through military service cyber program offices to accelerate prototyping and fielding of critical capabilities. Cyber Command could also partner with industry where mergers and acquisitions are commonplace, leveraging the private sector’s expertise with integration and interdependence.

Spurring Command-Driven Innovation

Cyber Command needs a dedicated place to innovate with industry and academia. A purpose-built innovation center could allow the command to rapidly explore, prototype, and integrate emerging technologies and tradecraft in direct alignment with mission needs. Co-located near Fort Meade — home to Cyber Command, the National Security Agency, and several service cyber components — and connected virtually to the remaining service cyber components, the center could serve as a bridge between operators, engineers, and acquisition professionals, creating a sustained environment for collaboration and experimentation. Leveraging the command’s specialized acquisition authorities, the center could engage non-traditional vendors to deliver timely, operationally relevant capabilities.

Partnering with Industry and Academia to Accelerate Outcomes

Cyber Command cannot do this alone. While the Department of Defense has pockets of world-class innovation, sustained progress at the speed and scale of cyber operations requires enduring partnerships with the private sector. Industry brings critical strengths — cutting-edge technology, highly specialized talent, and the agility to rapidly prototype and iterate. By embracing agile acquisition models and creating space for experimentation, Cyber Command can tap into this ecosystem more effectively. That includes a willingness to accept risk during prototyping phases, share specific mission needs and operational realities early in the development process, and co-develop solutions that prioritize speed over perfection. The goal is not to replace existing processes, but to complement them — empowering the command to outpace adversaries through continuous collaboration and innovation.

America’s universities are also critical innovation partners. Tapping into the Cyber Command Academic Engagement Network through research and development partnerships could further accelerate innovation and strengthen the nation’s long-term competitive advantage in cyberspace. For example, Augusta University and Ohio State University — through their respective cyber programs — currently support Cyber Command’s innovation efforts as members of the engagement network, contributing to applied research, talent development, and strategic collaboration.

Conclusion

Cyber Command operates on the front lines in cyberspace, confronting advanced cyber threats with speed, skill, and precision. But without enhanced support, it risks being outpaced by the very threats it was built to counter. Meeting the challenge requires more than tactical excellence. Empowering the command with streamlined acquisition, integrated talent management, a rapid capabilities task force, an innovation center, and deeper industry and university partnerships can deliver speed and scale at the pace the mission demands. As Secretary Hegseth affirmed, America’s strength depends on equipping our warfighters with the most advanced capabilities. For Cyber Command, that means unleashing the full power of its people, platforms, and partners.

Brad Pyburn is a managing director in Deloitte & Touche LLP’s Government and Public Services sector and a retired U.S. Air Force major general. He previously served as Chief of Staff of U.S. Cyber Command and Deputy Commander of 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), where he led global cyber and intelligence operations for over 44,000 personnel. With 33 years of experience in military and government cyberspace operations, he now focuses on strategy, leadership development, and strengthening America’s cyber posture.

Chris Weggeman is a managing director in Deloitte & Touche LLP’s Government and Public Services sector and a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general with 34 years of multi-domain warfighting experience spanning fighter aviation and cyberspace operations. He served as the Deputy Commander of Air Combat Command, and as Commander of 24th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), where he led the build, stand-up, and operational employment of the Air Force’s inaugural 32 Cyber Mission Force Teams supporting three combatant commands. Chris is a combat-proven F-16 fighter pilot and U.S. Air Force Weapons School Instructor Pilot.

Image: Skyler Wilson via U.S. Cyber Command