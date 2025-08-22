From Alaska​ to the White House​ to the Battlefields of Ukraine

In the wake of summits in Alaska and Washington, the war in Ukraine has become as much about competing diplomatic positions as it is about hard realities on the front. Ryan sat down with Dara Massicot and Mike Kofman to discuss what Putin really walked away with, how European leaders are trying to shore up Kyiv’s position, and whether the conversation over security guarantees could reshape the balance of the conflict. Along the way, they dig into the debate over territorial concessions, battlefield attrition, and what all of this means for Ukraine’s ability to endure.

Image: The White House via Flickr