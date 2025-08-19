When the world's at stake,
Emerging Terrorist Threats and Trends

Tricia Bacon, Nathaniel Powell, Aaron Y. Zelin, Amira Jadoon, and Bruce Hoffman
August 19, 2025
#In Brief
Tricia Bacon, Nathaniel Powell, Aaron Y. Zelin, Amira Jadoon, and Bruce Hoffman
August 19, 2025

Terrorism threats continually evolve across time and geography, as groups adapt to counter-terrorism measures and shifting circumstances. Often, these changes unfold quietly, only to surface in sudden, unexpected attacks. Security experts and policymakers can overlook significant developments in terrorist strategies and trends. To shed light on these blind spots, we asked five experts to identify geographic areas or emerging patterns in terrorist activity that represent growing threats but receive insufficient scrutiny.Read more below.Tricia Bacon Professor at American University Author of the forthcoming book The Counterinsurgency Dilemma: Foreign Fighter Influence on Insurgencies in Afghanistan and SomaliaThe cooperation between al-Shabaab and the

