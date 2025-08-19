Emerging Terrorist Threats and Trends

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Terrorism threats continually evolve across time and geography, as groups adapt to counter-terrorism measures and shifting circumstances. Often, these changes unfold quietly, only to surface in sudden, unexpected attacks. Security experts and policymakers can overlook significant developments in terrorist strategies and trends. To shed light on these blind spots, we asked five experts to identify geographic areas or emerging patterns in terrorist activity that represent growing threats but receive insufficient scrutiny.Read more below.Tricia Bacon Professor at American University Author of the forthcoming book The Counterinsurgency Dilemma: Foreign Fighter Influence on Insurgencies in Afghanistan and SomaliaThe cooperation between al-Shabaab and the