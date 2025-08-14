When the world's at stake,
China’s Soft Power Tools and Whether They Work

Owen Daniels, Maria Repnikova, Jonathan Sullivan, Yun Sun, and Gary Rawnsley
August 14, 2025
Owen Daniels, Maria Repnikova, Jonathan Sullivan, Yun Sun, and Gary Rawnsley
August 14, 2025

The United States and China increasingly compete with each other around the world — both in terms of hard power and soft power. In the last two decades, China has shown increasing interest in promoting its soft power — perhaps most notably through its Belt and Road Initiative. In addition to that enormous project, China also pursues less well-known ways to promote its image, narrative, and relationships through culture, business, technology, media, and more. We asked five experts to provide their insights on important forms of Chinese soft power — and how it is or is not having an effect.Read

