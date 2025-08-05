A Tricky Balancing Act for Southeast Asia

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Southeast Asian countries have long tried to balance relations between China and the United States — seeking to maintain their independence in economic policy and foreign relations while ensuring their country’s security. As Beijing became more assertive, particularly in the South China Sea, Southeast Asian countries had to adapt. Now, they again face the need to evolve their approach in response to the Trump administration, as it imposes tariffs and asks allies to contribute more to their own defense. Leaders also contend with domestic politics and economic conditions that are specific to their countries. We asked experts to assess how