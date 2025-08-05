When the world's at stake,
go beyond the headlines.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

A Tricky Balancing Act for Southeast Asia

Huong Le Thu, Jessica C. Liao, and Gregory Poling
August 5, 2025
A Tricky Balancing Act for Southeast Asia
A Tricky Balancing Act for Southeast Asia

A Tricky Balancing Act for Southeast Asia

#In Brief
Huong Le Thu, Jessica C. Liao, and Gregory Poling
August 5, 2025

Members-Only Content

This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis.

Southeast Asian countries have long tried to balance relations between China and the United States — seeking to maintain their independence in economic policy and foreign relations while ensuring their country’s security. As Beijing became more assertive, particularly in the South China Sea, Southeast Asian countries had to adapt. Now, they again face the need to evolve their approach in response to the Trump administration, as it imposes tariffs and asks allies to contribute more to their own defense. Leaders also contend with domestic politics and economic conditions that are specific to their countries. We asked experts to assess how

Become a Member
Already a member? Sign in
Warcast
Get the Briefing from Those Who've Been There
Subscribe for sharp analysis and grounded insights from warriors, diplomats, and scholars.