What Did the 2025 NATO Summit Achieve?

On June 24 and 25, NATO leaders met in The Hague for a summit, where they focused much of their attention on increasing defense spending to 5 percent of GDP annually and on affirming unity among the allies — notably working to ensure that U.S. President Donald Trump, who raised significant questions about the value of the NATO alliance during his first term as president, remained within the fold. The gathering took place immediately after a ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect and amidst ongoing war in Gaza and between Ukraine and Russia. We asked five experts to share