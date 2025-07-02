Taking Stock of the Resistance in Myanmar

In their 2022 article, “A More United, Better-Armed Opposition Can Bring Democracy to Myanmar,” Ye Myo Hein and Lucas Myers argued the piecemeal resistance in Myanmar had several opportunities to improve and make substantive gains against the military junta controlling the country. Three years on, we asked them to revisit their analysis in light of events on the ground.In your 2022 article, “A More United, Better-Armed Opposition Can Bring Democracy to Myanmar,” you argued that the disparate, fractured resistance in Myanmar could make progress in its civil war against the military junta controlling the country if it were better armed