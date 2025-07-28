Solving the Pentagon’s Acquisition Puzzle

When the world's at stake,
Cogs of War
Bonnie Evangelista and Ryan Evans
July 28, 2025
Bonnie Evangelista and Ryan Evans
July 28, 2025

There’s a fundamental mismatch between the agile acquisition processes that the Pentagon says it wants, and the unfortunate bureaucratic reality. Bonnie Evangelista, an acquisition maverick, joins the show to explain why. She spent the last seven years implementing rapid acquisition strategies for Army Defensive Cyber, the Joint AI Center, and the Chief Digital AI Office, and is now a strategic advisor supporting the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul team rewriting the Federal Acquisition Regulations.

Image: Perplexity.

