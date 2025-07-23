When the world's at stake,
go beyond the headlines.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

Nuclear Deterrence is NATO’s Best Weapon Against Russia

Tyler Bowen
July 23, 2025
Nuclear Deterrence is NATO’s Best Weapon Against Russia
Nuclear Deterrence is NATO’s Best Weapon Against Russia

Nuclear Deterrence is NATO’s Best Weapon Against Russia

Tyler Bowen
July 23, 2025

Members-Only Content

This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis.

In his 2022 article, “Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine and NATO’s Nuclear Credibility Crisis,” Tyler Bowen argued that NATO should embrace what he called “moderate brinksmanship tactics” to deter Russia. Three years later, we asked him to reevaluate his analysis.Image: 1st Lt. Johnathan Carkhuff, Air Combat Command Public AffairsIn your 2022 article, “Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine and NATO’s Nuclear Credibility Crisis,” you argued that NATO should embrace “moderate brinkmanship” tactics to deter Russian expansion. Nearly three years later, how do you assess the effectiveness of NATO’s deterrence strategy? In the Biden administration, NATO’s deterrent strategy towards Russia was based on two pillars.

Become a Member
Already a member? Sign in
Warcast
Get the Briefing from Those Who've Been There
Subscribe for sharp analysis and grounded insights from warriors, diplomats, and scholars.