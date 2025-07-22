How the One Big Beautiful Bill Act Will Shape Key Defense Priorities

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on July 3, and U.S. President Donald Trump signed it into law on July 4. The bill includes an increase in defense spending, so we asked five experts to consider the implications for some of the Trump administration’s top defense priorities: nuclear modernization, personnel recruitment and retention, shipbuilding, space capabilities, and Golden Dome.Read more below.Heather Williams Director, Project on Nuclear Issues and Senior Fellow, Defense and Security Department, at the Center for Strategic and International StudiesTrump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act provided long-awaited signals about the administration’s commitment to nuclear modernization, particularly