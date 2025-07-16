Choking on Export Controls?

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
In her 2023 article “How to Win Friends and Choke China’s Chip Supply,” Emily Kilcrease of the Center for a New American Security argued that multilateral cooperation was a vital component of a targeted U.S. export control strategy on advanced semiconductor chips. Two years on, we ask her to revisit her analysis in light of the revelations about Chinese advancements in artificial intelligence and the Trump administration’s tariff policy.Image: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi LakeyIn your 2023 article “How to Win Friends and Choke China’s Chip Supply,” you emphasized the critical need for multilateral cooperation, particularly