AUKUS Aftershocks: France’s Enduring Indo-Pacific Interests

In their 2022 article “Moving on After AUKUS: Working with France in the Indo-Pacific,” Gesine Weber and Edgar Tam argued that despite AUKUS roiling France’s relationship with the United States, France had meaningful contributions to offer to the Indo-Pacific region and the non-nuclear aspects of the AUKUS partnership. Three years on, we asked them to reassess their argument.Image: Présidence de la RépubliqueIn your 2022 article “Moving on After AUKUS: Working with France in the Indo-Pacific,” you argued that the timing of AUKUS overshadowed the European Union’s Indo-Pacific strategy that France had lobbied for extensively. Looking back now, was this timing