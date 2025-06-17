The Israeli-Iranian War: How We Got Here & What It Means

Israel’s strikes against Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure, as well as its key military and security leadership, shocked the world. How did we arrive here? What did the Israeli strikes accomplish? What options does Iran have? How did the Iranian-U.S. nuclear talks fail to forestall this? Will the United States become a party to the conflict? What about the Russian and Iraqi dimensions? Nicole Grajewski of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Rachel Brandenburg of the Israel Policy Forum joined Ryan to answer these questions and more.

This episode was recorded the morning of June 17, and events are fast-moving, but this is still worth listening to in order to understand how we arrived here.

Image: IRNA