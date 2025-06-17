When the world's at stake,
The Israeli-Iranian War: How We Got Here & What It Means

June 17, 2025
Nicole Grajewski, Rachel Brandenburg, and Ryan Evans
Nicole Grajewski, Rachel Brandenburg, and Ryan Evans

Israel’s strikes against Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure, as well as its key military and security leadership, shocked the world. How did we arrive here? What did the Israeli strikes accomplish? What options does Iran have? How did the Iranian-U.S. nuclear talks fail to forestall this? Will the United States become a party to the conflict? What about the Russian and Iraqi dimensions? Nicole Grajewski of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Rachel Brandenburg of the Israel Policy Forum joined Ryan to answer these questions and more.

This episode was recorded the morning of June 17, and events are fast-moving, but this is still worth listening to in order to understand how we arrived here.

Image: IRNA

