Cogs of War
The Future of Software-Defined Warfare

June 16, 2025
Ryan Evans, Whitney McNamara, and Stephen Rodriguez
How can you bring together technical directors, military officials, and competing commercial interests to craft effective defense tech policy? Whitney McNamara and Stephen Rodriguez, the co-author and commission director of the Atlantic Council’s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare, sit down with Ryan to talk about guiding tech adoption and more in government and defense.

Image: Midjourney

