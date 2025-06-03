When the world's at stake,
The Future of Africa Command

June 3, 2025
Michael Rubin, Maureen Farrell, Jennifer Kavanagh, and Benjamin Friedman
The Trump administration is making changes to U.S. policy toward Africa. These changes — including dissolving the U.S. Agency for International Development and its programs in Africa — have direct and indirect impacts on U.S. Africa Command. The administration’s foreign policy, combined with shifting security challenges in Africa, are reigniting debate about whether the United States needs a military command devoted to Africa and how it should be organized. We asked four experts: Should the United States maintain Africa Command as a separate command, dismantle it, or do something else?Read more below.Michael Rubin Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise InstituteThe

