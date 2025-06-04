Australian-Indian Naval Cooperation in the Indian Ocean

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
In her 2020 article, “Australia-India Naval Cooperation and the Islands of the Indo-Pacific,” Darshana Baruah argued that a maritime partnership between Australia and India centered around the remote island territories of both countries would yield strategic benefits. Five years on, we asked her to reassess her argument.Image: Paullymac via Flickr.In 2020, you wrote “Australia-India Naval Cooperation and the Islands of the Indo-Pacific,” arguing that a strategic partnership between Australia and India grounded in naval cooperation would yield key advantages for both countries. How has the strategic partnership between India and Australia evolved, particularly regarding the use of their respective island