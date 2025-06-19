Making Professional Military Education More Agile in the Air Force

Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos joined Ryan at WOTR HQ to talk about her experience and insights into professional military education, both for the joint force and especially the Air Force. She shares what Air University, which she commands, has been doing to optimize its mission for competition with China, the pacing threat, and a high intensity fight where sanctuary areas are scarce if they exist at all. Tullos also explains how Air University and the LeMay Center feed into Agile Combat Employment — the Air Force’s vision for rapid, dispersed deployment of combat power to increase survivability and adaptability — as well as Air University’s plan for “agile learning.”

“We as an Air Force, owe you education and training, and so we should be pouring into you episodically and consistently throughout your career. And some of it should be on-demand. We have unbelievably talented, inquisitive learners coming in the door and they shouldn’t have to wait to get access to content until they have a certain number of years in service or time in grade. They should be able to go online and access that content at the point of need.”

Image: Brian Krause via DVIDS