Introducing Cogs of War

It was 1940. War raged across Asia and Europe. America had not yet joined the war, but the country was beginning to prepare for the worst. Franklin D. Roosevelt sat in the White House, speaking to his fellow citizens in one of his famous fireside chats. It is worth quoting at length:

Yes, we are calling upon the resources, the efficiency and the ingenuity of the American manufacturers of war material of all kinds — airplanes and tanks and guns and ships, and all the hundreds of products that go into this material. The Government of the United States itself manufactures few of the implements of war. Private industry will continue to be the source of most of this material, and private industry will have to be speeded up to produce it at the rate and efficiency called for by the needs of the times. I know that private business cannot be expected to make all of the capital investment required for expansions of plants and factories and personnel which this program calls for at once. It would be unfair to expect industrial corporations or their investors to do this, when there is a chance that a change in international affairs may stop or curtail future orders a year or two hence. Therefore, the Government of the United States stands ready to advance the necessary money to help provide for the enlargement of factories, the establishment of new plants, the employment of thousands of necessary workers, the development of new sources of supply for the hundreds of raw materials required, the development of quick mass transportation of supplies… Private industry will have the responsibility of providing the best, speediest and most efficient mass production of which it is capable.

Today, as new threats and technological advancements reshape the landscape of national security, the United States once again faces a critical inflection point. Defense technology is the linchpin of American security, and adversaries are advancing rapidly.

Yet, the United States has responded only lethargically, and history punishes the slow.

From industry to private capital to political leaders to public servants toiling in the bureaucracy, our country demands and deserves better. The United States needs a holistic, agile, and better-resourced approach to integrate cutting-edge technology across all facets of defense, while modernizing legacy systems for adaptability in future conflicts.

The conversation surrounding defense technology today often skims the surface, dominated by newsletter roundups and LinkedIn-style posts more concerned with self-congratulatory vibes than asking hard questions. It’s time for that to change. Cogs of War is our answer — a commitment to do what War on the Rocks does best: leverage deep expertise and thought leadership to foster the most substantive, impactful conversation possible.

Cogs of War will provide substantive, cutting-edge analysis on defense tech and the defense industrial base in a variety of formats, including:

Podcast episodes on a new, dedicated channel

Opinion pieces from renowned experts

Interviews with defense leaders, technologists, investors, and policymakers

In-depth case studies highlighting successes and failures in defense innovation

Timely coverage of legislative and regulatory developments

Creative visuals, including infographics, animations, and interactive content

To realize this ambitious vision, we are proud to partner with Booz Allen Hamilton. Their generous support provides the essential resources for this initiative, and their expertise will be invaluable as we collaborate to uncover critical, often underexplored, topics in defense technology and industry. We are united by a shared conviction: America’s defense industry demands urgent renewal, and its military technology must maintain an unparalleled edge over global rivals.

Achieving this requires a far broader and more dynamic public debate. We must bridge the gaps, engaging servicemembers, civil servants, technologists, builders, investors, and companies — from agile start-ups to established primes — who are forging our future capabilities.

However, it is essential to underscore that War on the Rocks retains ultimate editorial control. Indeed, this independence is a key priority for Booz Allen as well. This ensures that all content maintains integrity, independence, and credibility — hallmarks of War on the Rocks’ commitment to rigorous and impartial analysis.

Cogs of War needs your voice, your expertise, and your ideas. We invite you to contribute through our dedicated submissions page and join this vital dialogue.

Just as in 1940, America stands at a critical juncture, facing a future where national security is inextricably linked to technological prowess, talent, and industrial capacity. The “Cogs of War” today are not merely the steel gears of industry Roosevelt invoked — they are the lines of code, the advanced materials, the quantum sensors, and the innovative minds driving a new era of defense. The challenge is immense, the adversaries are advancing, and the stakes could not be higher. Join us at Cogs of War as we delve into the complexities, champion the innovations, and foster the collaboration needed to secure not just a competitive edge but a safer and more prosperous future.

Ryan Evans is the founder of War on the Rocks.