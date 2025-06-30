Inside Skunk Works: How the OG Aerospace Innovators Operate
John Clark and Ryan Evans
June 30, 2025
What does it take to push aerospace innovation from concept to battlefield? Ryan sits down with John Clark, Lockheed Martin’s senior vice president for technology and strategic innovation and former head of the legendary Skunk Works. They unpack the Skunk Works playbook for rapid innovation, reveal proven strategies for bending the cost curve, and explore why established defense giants may have an unexpected edge in the race for AI advantage.