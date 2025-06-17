In Brief: Steps Toward Golden Dome

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
On Jan. 27, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order requiring that the military develop a “missile defense shield” to protect the U.S. homeland — now dubbed “Golden Dome.” While any such system will require several years for full implementation, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in May that the Defense Department is “working with Congress to secure $25B of funding in the One Big Beautiful reconciliation bill” toward Golden Dome capabilities. Multiple defense and tech companies have expressed interest in competing for government contracts as part of the Golden Dome effort.As efforts to develop Golden Dome get underway,