When the world's at stake,
go beyond the headlines.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Members

In a Changing Middle East, What Role Do Iran’s Partners Play?

June 24, 2025
In a Changing Middle East, What Role Do Iran’s Partners Play?
In a Changing Middle East, What Role Do Iran’s Partners Play?

In a Changing Middle East, What Role Do Iran’s Partners Play?

Maria Fantappie, Gregory Johnsen, Laila Ballout, and Erik Skare
June 24, 2025
Maria Fantappie, Gregory Johnsen, Laila Ballout, and Erik Skare

Members-Only Content

This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis.

Several of Iran’s long-standing regional partners — Hizballah, the Assad regime, and Hamas — have been significantly weakened or collapsed. This reality is likely one factor behind the Israeli decision to strike Iran earlier this month. However, Iran still has a capable partner in Yemen’s Houthis, and it retains a degree of regional influence. Amidst a shifting regional environment — which predates the current war with Iran and will have implications well into the future — we asked four experts to assess the current state of Iran’s partners and how they fit into Iran’s broader regional strategy.Read more below. Maria Fantappie

Become a Member
Already a member? Sign in
Warcast
Get the Briefing from Those Who've Been There
Subscribe for sharp analysis and grounded insights from warriors, diplomats, and scholars.