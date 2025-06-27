When the world's at stake,
go beyond the headlines.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Members

Eye of the Storm? Revisiting IUU Fishing on the Global Stage

June 27, 2025
Eye of the Storm? Revisiting IUU Fishing on the Global Stage
Eye of the Storm? Revisiting IUU Fishing on the Global Stage
Members

Eye of the Storm? Revisiting IUU Fishing on the Global Stage

Aaron Delano-Johnson and Chris Bernotavicius
June 27, 2025
Aaron Delano-Johnson and Chris Bernotavicius

Members-Only Content

This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis.

In 2022, Aaron Delano-Johnson and Chris Bernotavicius wrote “A Plan to Push Back Against China’s Fishing Practices,” where they argued that illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing (IUUF) was a national security priority for the United States and the U.S. Coast Guard was well positioned to lead on the issue. Three years on, we asked them to reassess their argument.Image: Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard via DVIDSIn your 2022 article, “A Plan to Push Back Against China’s Fishing Practices,” you argued the U.S. Coast Guard was well positioned to take the lead in fighting back against China’s illegal, unregulated, and

Become a Member
Already a member? Sign in
Warcast
Get the Briefing from Those Who've Been There
Subscribe for sharp analysis and grounded insights from warriors, diplomats, and scholars.