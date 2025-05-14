Rewind and Reconnoiter: Russia and China in Central Asia

In 2022, Dr. Janko Šćepanović of the Shanghai International Studies University (SISU) wrote “The Sheriff and the Banker: Russia and China in Central Asia,” where he described the dynamic between China and Russia in Central Asian countries. Three years on, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, we asked him to revisit his original assessments. Read more below: Image: Russian Ministry of Defense. In your 2022 article “The Sheriff and the Banker: Russia and China in Central Asia,” you described Russia and China’s relationship in Central Asia as an informal “division of labor.” Three years later, how would you assess