Rewind and Reconnoiter: Revisiting America’s Cuba Policy in Trump 2.0

In 2019, Michael Bustamente of the University of Miami was critical of the first Trump administration’s maximalist approach toward Cuba. Six years on, as successive presidential administrations have not significantly altered America’s approach toward Cuba and a second Trump administration has taken power, Bustamente reassesses his argument. Image: Cuban state media You wrote your 2019 article, “Chronicle of a Failure Foretold: Trump Turns the Screws on Cuba,” shortly after Miguel Díaz-Canel became Cuba’s head of state during heightened U.S.-Cuban tensions. Looking back, how accurate was your assessment that the Trump administration’s increased economic pressure would empower those within Cuba “most