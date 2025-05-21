Results from Trump’s Visit to the Middle East

Last week, President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates — his first major trip abroad during his second term in the White House. The region has experienced significant changes since Trump’s 2017 visit, during his first term as president — including the current war in Gaza and its regional consequences, the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, and improved relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. We asked three experts to highlight important or unexpected outcomes from the president’s trip. Read more below. Kerry Boyd Anderson Membership Editor War on the Rocks Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia exhibited warm