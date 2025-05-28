Lessons Learned from Pakistan’s Use of Chinese-Provided Weapons

In the latest conflict between Pakistan and India, Pakistan used weapons systems imported from China, with varying degrees of success. Pakistan is a crucial customer for Chinese weapons exports, with 63 percent of China’s arms exports going to Pakistan between 2020 and 2024. The conflict offered an opportunity to observe how Chinese-provided weapons performed against Western-provided and Indian weapons. We asked four experts: What lessons are Pakistan and China — as well as their partners and adversaries — learning from the recent Indo-Pakistani conflict, in terms of how Pakistan used Chinese-supplied weapons and technology? Read more below. Michael Kugelman South