In Brief: Reviving the U.S. Shipbuilding Industry

On April 9, President Donald Trump signed a new executive order aimed at boosting the country’s shipbuilding capacity. Some members of Congress also are seeking to promote U.S. shipbuilding, including re-introducing the Shipbuilding and Harbor Infrastructure for Prosperity and Security (SHIPS) for America Act last week. We asked four experts: What is one crucial step that the Trump administration should take to revive the U.S. shipbuilding industry? Read more below. Martin Bollinger Retired management consultant, university lecturer, and author in the field of maritime and naval history As we seek to revitalize commercial shipbuilding, will we treat allies as partners or