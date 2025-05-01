Gen. Berger on Leadership in a Turbulent Era

and
May 1, 2025
Podcasts - War On The Rocks
Era-Turbulence-Midjourney

In today’s world, turbulence isn’t temporary  it‘s the new normal. In this episode, Gen. (ret.) David Berger, former commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, shares why adaptabilityresilience, and grit are not just desirable but essential traits for leaders in an uncertain and unpredictable age. Successful leaders must embrace disruption rather than waiting for stability to return, he tells Ryan. And after offering insights from his career as a Marine officer, including his experience planning and leading Force Design 2030, Gen. Berger shares what life has been like after hanging up the uniform. 

Image: Midjourney

Podcasts, War On The Rocks