Anchoring Peace: The Battle of Lake Champlain, the End of the War of 1812, and How Ships That Didn’t Sail Shaped America’s Destiny

Editor’s Note: This is part of a new series of essays entitled “Battle Studies,” which seeks, through the study of military history, to demonstrate how past lessons about strategy, operations, and tactics apply to current defense challenges.

What if the fate of a young nation hinged not on a grand fleet at sea or a sweeping land campaign but on a handful of warships anchored in a narrow lake? In September 1814 on the waters of Lake Champlain, American sailors won an improbable victory that not only turned back the largest British invasion force of the War of 1812 but also helped secure peace and preserve the young union.

The naval Battle of Lake Champlain — and the concurrent land battle at Plattsburgh — transcended tactical brilliance. The two battles altered the course of the War of 1812, forestalled American collapse, and shaped long-term military and political trajectories for the United States and Canada. By examining the strategic context, the details of the battle, its impact on Anglo-American peace negotiations, and the evolution of its cultural memory, historians uncover why this unlikely freshwater fight remains significant. It serves as a case study in joint operations, strategic geography, and the enduring power of tactical success.

Turning the Course of the War

The Battle of Plattsburgh and the Battle of Lake Champlain on September 11, 1814 salvaged two years of dismal military losses for the United States, staving off the threat of losing the War of 1812. By late summer 1814, American forces had little to show for their earlier efforts and stood on the brink of having to make major concessions to the British for peace. The U.S. Treasury was empty, fueling a financial crisis that worsened sectional tensions and pushed some Federalist leaders in New England to consider secession from the union. The Royal Navy controlled the seas, strangling the American coastline with a blockade. Meanwhile, with Napoleon’s exile to Elba in April 1814, Britain’s military resources — once focused on continental Europe — seemed bound to crush the Americans. The month prior, British forces had conducted a successful diversionary feint in the mid-Atlantic, invading and burning Washington, D.C., destroying the Navy Yard, and preparing to besiege Baltimore in the hopes of drawing American forces away from the Canadian front. Militarily, politically, economically, and socially, the war effort looked grim for the United States. Yet for the second time in the country’s short history, joint combat on Lake Champlain stopped a British invasion along the Great Warpath from Canada and turned the course of the war.

The irony of two seafaring nations fighting their most important naval battles in a freshwater lake stems from the Royal Navy’s effective blockade of U.S. ports on the Atlantic coast and, more importantly, from Lake Champlain’s pivotal geostrategic position. The lake’s long, narrow orientation hangs like the sword of Damocles, pointing from the seat of British power in North America south toward New York, straddling the Province of Lower Canada (Quebec) and the states of New York and Vermont. Linked to the Atlantic Ocean by the St. Lawrence and Richelieu Rivers to the north, and to the Hudson River by a short overland portage, control of those waterways granted access to surrounding territory. Unsurprisingly, British commander Lieutenant General George Prevost’s center of gravity stretched along the maritime U.S.-Canada border. Prevost commanded nearly 30,000 British forces in Canada and served as Governor General. Commodore James Yeo commanded Britain’s navy and frequently directed his efforts against his American counterpart, Commodore Isaac Chauncey, on the Great Lakes. At Lake Champlain, Captain Daniel Pring oversaw Royal Navy construction and operations until Captain George Downie replaced him. With peace negotiations between the belligerents ongoing in Ghent, Belgium, Britain sought a devastating blow against the United States to enhance its bargaining position. With U.S. resolve crumbling after the Americans’ ineffective defense of their capital, Prevost assembled the largest invasion force of the war. His goal was to secure uncontested control of Lake Champlain and upstate New York. As a first move, the British feigned an assault from lower Canada westward toward Lake Ontario.

The Duel

The U.S. Northern Army, under Major General George Izard, quickly mirrored the British movement, shifting focus from Lake Champlain to defend Sackets Harbor on Lake Ontario nearly 150 miles away. At just 32 years old, Brigadier General Alexander Macomb, remained to defend Plattsburgh with a ragtag force of regular army soldiers, militiamen, and convalescents — barely half the size of the British force. Prevost’s nearly 11,000-strong invasion force should have overwhelmed Macomb’s forces, and by Sept. 6, the American army retreated south from Plattsburgh, crossing the Saranac River. Instead of pressing the attack, the British paused in Plattsburgh and waited for the Royal Navy to arrive after sweeping the U.S. Navy from the lake.

U.S. Navy Master Commandant Thomas Macdonough had spent the summer of 1814 pleading with Secretary of the Navy William Jones for sailors, funding, and shipbuilding materials. Commodore James Yeo faced the same resource shortages, and both navies worked frantically to build new, large warships on the lake. Macdonough completed his two largest ships — the USS Eagle (20 guns) and the USS Saratoga (26 guns) just ahead of the British, while the Royal Navy finished HMS Linnet (16 guns) and HMS Confiance (36 guns), though the latter wasn’t fully outfitted. The American fleet — the Saratoga, the Eagle, the USS Ticonderoga (17 guns), the USS Preble (7 guns), and 10 gunboats — had just under 900 sailors across 14 ships, capable of firing roughly 800 pounds of shot from long guns and 1,100 pounds from their carronades, called smashers. The British fleet, including Confiance and Linnet, also deployed HMS Chubb (11 guns), HMS Finch (11 guns), and 12 gunboats, manned by about 930 sailors who could deliver 1,200 pounds of shot from long guns and 920 pounds from carronades. The Royal Navy’s range and sailing advantage were crucial for Downie’s plan to destroy the American forces from a distance, ideally staying outside the Americans’ effective firing range. However, Downie had promised General Prevost that he would position the Royal Navy close to shore to support the army’s crossing of the Saranac River to destroy Macomb’s forces. The only obstacle between Downie and the union of British naval and land forces was Macdonough’s fleet.

Macdonough lacked the long-range firepower and maneuverability of Downie’s fleet, so he made two critical decisions: where to position his fleet and how to fight the battle. Macdonough gained tactical advantage by positioning his vessels just offshore from Plattsburgh in the western part of the lake, protected by Cumberland Head to the north and northeast and Crab Island to the south. He arranged his ships in a line, with the rear of the formation near Crab Island and the front extending towards the peninsula. This positioning effectively blocked Downie’s approach to Plattsburgh and funneled the British fleet into a dangerous area. The British ships would have to either sail close to Cumberland Head into hazardous shoals with unpredictable winds and currents or sail south along the shore and then move north to engage. In either case, Downie would expose himself to the American shore batteries on Crab Island and a series of forts defending the southern approach to the Saranac River and Plattsburgh. Macdonough, in effect, denied Downie the broad maneuvering advantage he needed.

Macdonough also anchored his ships using a combination of traditional anchors, kedge anchors, and springlines, allowing the larger vessels to rotate in place and reposition during the battle. He used his agile gunboats as both bait and reinforcement. The geography of the battle favored stationary ships, allowing American crews to focus on marksmanship and gunnery instead of the challenges of sailing. History should have cautioned Macdonough against this stationary strategy. During the Revolutionary War, Benedict Arnold decided to fight his flotilla from anchor during the Battle of Valcour Island — a mere six miles south of Macdonough’s current position — which resulted in a drubbing for the Americans. However, Macdonough gambled his risk on winding.

Downie slipped his fleet south and then west toward Macdonough’s ships, aiming to attack from the head of the American formation. Downie intended to unleash a broadside — the near simultaneous firing of all guns on one side of a ship — to concentrate fire against the poorly armed bows of the American ships. Macdonough’s positioning advantage quickly became clear as Confiance lost its wind and momentum. Realizing the American fleet was anchored, Downie attempted to position his fleet similarly, but his instinct was too late. The battle turned into a chaotic, close-quarters brawl. Macdonough’s flagship, Saratoga, tore into Downie’s Confiance, mortally wounding Downie and triggering a command-and-control crisis. Sailors on Confiance discovered they could not communicate with the rest of their fleet because their signal book had vanished. Compounding the crisis, their small boats had also been disabled, limiting mobility and coordination. Despite Confiance being close to Captain Pring’s Linnet, the deafening noise of battle made communication impossible, forcing Pring to concentrate entirely on engaging the American line with Linnet. Meanwhile, Eagle pummeled Linnet, while fire from Ticonderoga and Preble tore apart the masts and rigging of British vessels Finch and Chubb, and kept their gunboats at cannon’s reach.

An hour of fighting did little to change the outcome. Chubb drifted aimlessly west towards the American line before being captured, and Finch deliberately grounded itself near the American battery on Crab Island to the south. However, Britain’s largest warships remained in the fight. Confiance’s port guns had destroyed Saratoga’s starboard guns, and vice versa. Left without Chubb to support it, Linnet floundered but still threatened the exposed left flank of Macdonough’s line. At that critical moment, Macdonough’s decision to anchor his vessels with kedges paid off. Macdonough ordered his crew to release the bow and stern anchors holding it stationary, then rotated the ship clockwise using two smaller kedge anchors — performing a 180-degree turn without sailing, unleashing the undamaged port-side guns on the battered Confiance. Meanwhile, Confiance attempted the same maneuver, but without the necessary kedge anchors to fully move, the ship floundered and its sailors abandoned their stations. As the only British warship still functioning, Linnet absorbed concentrated American fire. Soon after, Linnet struck its colors, Captain Pring surrendered, and the remaining British gunboats fled. Two hundred twenty Americans were injured or killed, while the Royal Navy suffered almost 400 casualties and 300 prisoners of war. Macdonough’s fleet, though significantly damaged, still maintained naval supremacy. In a stunning tactical victory the American Navy triumphed on the lake.

The Royal Navy’s defeat quickly echoed ashore. When Prevost heard of Downie’s death and Pring’s surrender, he decided against continuing the ground offensive. Deprived of the fleet’s support for firepower, troop movement, and resupply, the perceived risk to his army became intolerable. Although British soldiers suffered approximately 190 casualties during the previous six days of fighting, more than 245 of Macomb’s regulars and an unknown number of militiamen were killed or wounded. Despite inflicting heavier losses with his numerically superior force, Prevost withdrew northward, abandoning Plattsburgh to focus on defending lower Canada. His deputy called the retreat “disgraceful” and reported that soldiers were contemplating mutiny. Commodore James Yeo blamed Prevost for abandoning the army campaign, despite Yeo himself refusing Downie’s requests for more sailors and ships. In an alternate scenario, British forces might have pressed the attack and likely succeeded, at which point the American fleet could offer little support. However, Prevost’s priority remained the preservation of his forces, and without the safety blanket of the Royal Navy, caution prevailed. Some later suggested replacing Prevost with the Duke of Wellington, hoping he would defeat the Americans as he had defeated Napoleon. Yet, whether Britain had the resolve to continue the war largely depended on Europe’s political reorganization, through the concurrent Congress of Vienna alongside Russia, Prussia, and Austria to recalibrate the continent’s balance of power.

Ripples on the Lake

Despite the American success in repelling the British invasion, the battle’s aftermath did not produce immediate results. Claims that the Battle of Lake Champlain decisively ended the War of 1812 are inaccurate. The Americans feared the British would try again or shift their focus to Lake Ontario. Macdonough’s force, nearly decimated in the battle, needed rebuilding. Macomb’s troops could not pursue the British into lower Canada due to inadequate manning and logistical support. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury remained empty, the American public remained fractured, and the nation’s capital still lay in ruins. President James Madison, his cabinet, and Congress weren’t buoyed by the news of the American victory at Lake Champlain. They understood the fight was far broader and more complex than the lower Canada theater. Despite Prevost’s embarrassment over his hasty retreat, his forces could have launched another offensive in the spring, and the Royal Navy would have continued its blockade of the American coast. However, two days after the Battle of Lake Champlain, Baltimore stood defiant in a perilous fight, stalling Britain’s mid-Atlantic offensive. Prime Minister Robert Jenkinson, the 2nd Earl of Liverpool — known as Lord Liverpool — remained unmoved by his country’s recent defeats. Still, British sensitivity to ongoing French political instability and concern over Russian expansionism into Poland led him to conclude that there was little to gain by continuing the war in North America. For Britain, cessation became the path of least resistance. Lake Champlain did not irrevocably alter the war’s course, but it convinced many decision-makers of the futility of further fighting, considering the ongoing domestic challenges for both the United States and Britain. Lacking significant territory to leverage, the two sides agreed to a status quo antebellum peace treaty. Ultimately, fortuitous timing turned the tide.

If the American victory at Lake Champlain did not win the war, it certainly prevented the United States from losing it. The victory had a strong influence on outcome of the Treaty of Ghent. The U.S. Navy’s generally positive performance throughout the war quelled the anti-navalist debate and led to establishing the country’s first permanent overseas naval squadron. More broadly, the war’s end marked a major turning point: British abandonment of Native American allies contributed to the collapse of pan-Indigenous resistance in the Midwest and South. Spain’s weakening position, exacerbated by Britain’s reduced global engagement, led to the Adams-Onís Treaty and the U.S. acquisition of Florida. These changes solidified America’s continental ambitions. Meanwhile, slavery remained deeply entrenched, and as American expansion resumed, the debate over slavery’s future would soon intensify.

Sea Power

Memory of the Battle of Lake Champlain is shaped both by cultural myths and historical interpretations. Whereas Americans often emphasize the battle as a decisive victory that symbolized their resilience, many historians, both in the United States and abroad, downplay its significance, seeing it as part of a larger global conflict or attributing the American victory to Britain’s war-weariness rather than tactical brilliance. However, the Battle of Lake Champlain holds more than just academic interest — it played a crucial role in shaping theories of sea power. In 1882, a young Theodore Roosevelt argued in The Naval War of 1812 that the United States needed to study and understand naval operations as much as they had army operations, as Lake Champlain demonstrated how naval power altered and influenced land-based operations. Roosevelt’s analysis highlighted his early commitment to navalism and empire, a perspective shared and later expanded upon by naval theorist Alfred Thayer Mahan. Fittingly, Mahan used the battle of Lake Champlain to illustrate the decisive influence of sea power in shaping history.

The Lessons of Champlain

The Battle of Lake Champlain provides timeless lessons for modern military strategy. It highlighted the critical role naval power plays in shaping land operations. The United States learned this lesson in September 1813 at the Battle of Lake Erie and decisively a year later at Lake Champlain. The battle demonstrated that geography, cohesive team integration, and disciplined training remain as vital today as they were in 1814. Inexperienced British gun crews on Confiance failed to reset their gun wedges after each shot, causing the cannons to lose elevation and reducing accuracy with every subsequent round. Other sailors loaded their cannons with multiple balls but no gunpowder, or they rammed wads in after the cartridge. Even among the Americans, one carronade crew overloaded their shot nearly to the muzzle in the heat of battle. Clear and effective command and control also matters. Prevost’s anticipation of a near-synchronous move to attack Macomb’s forces as Downie’s fleet closed towards Plattsburgh never came to fruition, and Downie’s successor Pring could not effectively command the whole of Royal Navy operations. Naval Theorist Sir Julian Corbett argued that “naval strategy is not a thing by itself, that its problems can seldom or never be solved on naval considerations alone, but that it is only a part of maritime strategy.” Taken a step further, understanding the symbiotic relationship between different service capabilities must be a prerequisite for risk-informed operational planning. Prevost clearly fumbled this responsibility. The point more broadly is that policy objectives, nested strategies, and military operations require careful coordination and cooperation. The Battle of Lake Champlain helped the United States avert calamity, but the battle would not have been necessary if politicians and military planners worked through an analysis of their ends, ways, and means. Today, as the United States and its allies increase multi-domain operations and focus on the western Pacific, where geography, access, and sea denial are critical, the lessons from this battle — particularly the importance of joint cooperation, the effective use of terrain, and fires — remain highly relevant.

Christopher T. Costello, Ph.D., is an associate professor of National Security Affairs at the U.S. Naval War College. His research examines the growth of American naval power in the nineteenth century.

Image: Hugh Reinagle/Benjamin Tanner via Wikimedia Commons