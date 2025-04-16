The Future of Sweden’s Military with Chief of Defense Michael Claesson

Gen. Michael Claesson, Chief of Defense of the Swedish Armed Forces, joined Ryan during a visit to Washington to share how NATO has changed Sweden’s armed forces as well as the details of their modernization, consolidation, and expansion efforts — on land, at sea, and in the air. They also discuss the challenges of mobilization in future wars defined by higher technology systems, training, working with industry, and how Sweden has learned from Russia’s war against Ukraine. Claesson ends with his views on how he tries to shape Sweden’s next generation of most senior military officers.

Image: Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin