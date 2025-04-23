Rewind and Reconnoiter: Getting to Critical Mass in the Iran Nuclear Deal

In 2021, Nicholas Miller wrote, “The Lessons of the Past Point to Rejoining the Iran Deal,” in which he detailed how previous nuclear non-proliferation diplomacy had been derailed and the lessons it offered for policymakers. Now, four years later, after the Biden administration was not able to rejoin the so-called Iran nuclear deal, we asked Miller to reexamine his argument given all that’s happened in the world and the Middle East in particular. Read more below: Image: Dragon Tactic via Wikimedia Commons. In your 2021 article, “The Lessons of the Past Point to Rejoining the Iran Deal,” you counseled the