In Brief: Will the European Union’s New Loan Instrument Be Effective in Boosting Defense Capabilities?

In March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, designed to help boost E.U. member states' defense spending. The effort comes amidst intensifying awareness that Europe can no longer remain reliant on the United States to help ensure European security. A key element of the plan is the creation of a new loan