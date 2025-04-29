In Brief: Foreign Policy Surprises in Trump’s First 100 Days

Today marks the 100th day of Donald Trump’s second presidential administration. We asked five foreign policy and national security experts: What has surprised you most about Trump’s first 100 days? Read more below. Kori Schake Senior Fellow and Director of Foreign and Defense Policy Studies American Enterprise Institute The biggest surprise of Trump’s second term is the administration’s over-estimation of American power. They seem not to realize that other states and actors have moves available to them other than capitulation to U.S. demands — or that they have things the United States needs that provide them with some leverage. So, administration officials