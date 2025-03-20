Will Israel Strike Iran?
Chris, Melanie, and Zack debate whether Israel will strike Iranian nuclear facilities and whether the United States would discourage, encourage, or participate in such an operation. They come to very different conclusions not just about the likelihood of strikes, but also the strategic logic. Chris laments the removal of historical information from U.S. government websites, Melanie has a grievance with Congress for turning again to a continuing resolution to fund government, and Zack criticizes the administration’s efforts to pull Congressionally appropriated funds from several storied American institutions.
Episode Reading
- Michael Allen, “Will Israel and the United States Diverge on Iran,” War on the Rocks, March 4, 2025.
- The White House, “Continuing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy,” March 14, 2025.
- “JACL Calls for Immediate Restoration of 100th/442nd History to the U.S. Army Website,” Japanese Americans Citizens League, March 24, 2025
- Mike Minihan, “There’s a tanker-sized gap in this vision of the Air Force’s future,” Defense One, March 7, 2025
- “Diplomacy Wins: How US Diplomacy Prevents Conflicts,” Stimson Center, March 26, 2025
Image: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit