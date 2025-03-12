Rewind & Reconnoiter: Re-Examining the Sino-Russian Relationship

In 2022, Yun Sun wrote “China’s Strategic Assessment of Russia: More Complicated Than You Think,” where she argued that the geopolitical alignment of Russia and China was more nuanced than the widespread perception of pundits and analysts of a “burgeoning relationship.” Three years later, we asked her to reflect on her article given the significant geopolitical shifts surrounding the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Image: TASS (Photo by Mikhail Metzel) In your 2022 article, “China’s Strategic Assessment of Russia: More Complicated Than You Think,” you argued that China and Russia are brought together by two fundamental issues — their