Rewind and Reconnoiter: The Navy Should Develop Narco-Submarines

In 2020, Walker D. Mills, Dylan “Joose” Phillips-Levine, and Collin Fox wrote “‘Cocaine Logistics’ for the Marine Corps,” where they argued that the Marine Corps could learn from drug traffickers and create covert submarines to supply troops deep inside enemy lines. Four years later, and with significant advancements in unmanned systems, we asked them to reflect on their article. Image: Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest via DVIDS In your 2020 article, “‘Cocaine Logistics’ for the Marine Corps,” you make the case for the Navy to develop low-profile vessels (commonly known as narco-submarines) for a future conflict with China.