Hell’s Bells, Can We Stop Talking About Annexing Canada?!

In fairness to Donald Trump, he's not the first person who's contested the U.S.-Canadian border in the last two centuries. Today, we'll look back at two more — both rogue Maine residents who tried to single-handedly start sovereignty disputes with Canada. The first is John Baker, self-proclaimer of the self-proclaimed Madawaska Republic.