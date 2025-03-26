A Stroll Through the Indo-Pacific, the Most Important Region in the World

In this episode, we get into what’s driving the Indo-Pacific’s security dynamics, from China’s threats to Taiwan to AUKUS and the Quad to stability (or lack thereof) on the Korean Peninsula to bases in the Philippines. We also touch on how prepared the United States may be to deliver military power in the Indo-Pacific based on forthcoming resourcing decisions by the Trump administration and Congress. Get ready for a smart, insightful conversation you won’t want to miss with Lisa Curtis (CNAS), Zack Cooper (AEI), and Dmitri Alperovitch (Silverado). Cooper has a great new book out called Tides of Fortune: The Rise and Decline of Great Militaries. And so does Alperovitch, who wrote How America Can Beat China in the Race for the Twenty-First Century with Garrett M. Graff.

Image: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca