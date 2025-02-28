The Puzzling Diplomacy over Ukraine’s Future

Nothing about the war in Ukraine is simple — including the diplomacy, which might be even messier than the battlefield. Michael Kofman, Justin Logan (Cato), and Liana Fix (the Council on Foreign Relations) joined Ryan to help him understand the negotiations underway about Ukraine’s fate. From the minerals deal to Zelensky’s approach to Trump to the prospects for a European peacekeeping force, they cover it all, and have a few friendly arguments along the way.

Image: Ukrainian Presidency