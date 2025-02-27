Mid-Afternoon Map: The New Ukraine-Palestine Matrix

Welcome to Mid-Afternoon Map, our exclusive members-only newsletter that provides a cartographic perspective on current events, geopolitics, and history from the Caucasus to the Carolinas. Subscribers can look forward to interesting takes on good maps and bad maps, beautiful maps and ugly ones — and bizarre maps whenever possible. *** Windows in Washington, D.C. are like Twitter bios. You can find almost any combination of flags on display if you look hard enough. The city’s houses and apartments have an impressive array of political commitments draped on their facades, sometimes doubling as low-budget curtains. And with a car, you can be even