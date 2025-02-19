Rewind and Reconnoiter: India Still Holds Opportunity for Washington

In 2021, Sameer Lalwani and Tyler Sagerstrom wrote “Avoiding a Collision Course With India,” which argued that U.S.-Indian relations risked being overlooked in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan and India’s controversial acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems. In light of continued questions over what the U.S.-Indian partnership should look like in practice, we invited Sameer back to reflect on his article. In your 2021 article, “Avoiding a Collision Course With India,” you wrote about the numerous downsides of enforcing defense-related sanctions on India as punishment for their acquisition of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. Ultimately, the