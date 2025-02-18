In Brief: The Belt and Road Initiative Expands

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a key tool for the expansion of Chinese global influence. More than ten years into the initiative, which Beijing launched in 2013, the BRI is evolving beyond its initial focus on financing infrastructure projects and has expanded well beyond Asia. We asked five experts to forecast China’s priorities for