Rewind and Reconnoiter: How Likely Is an Invasion of Taiwan?

In 2024, Amanda Hsiao wrote “A Post-Election Risk Assessment for the Taiwan Strait,” which assessed relations and policies between Taipei, Beijing, and Washington ahead of the 2024 Taiwanese presidential election. In the wake of leadership change in both Taipei and Washington and continued cross-strait tensions, we invited Amanda back to reflect on her article. Image: Studio Incendo via Flickr In your 2024 article, “A Post-Election Risk Assessment for the Taiwan Strait,” you wrote about Washington and Beijing’s “shared desire to lower the temperature,” noting that Chinese leader Xi Jinping reportedly denied on multiple occasions that China was planning to invade Taiwan anytime soon.