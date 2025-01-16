Mapping the Future

Over the past couple weeks, everyone in Washington and the world has published their geopolitical forecast for 2025. The beauty of these predictions is that you can simultaneously make fun of the vague ones for being vague and the clear ones for being wrong. I really do admire the humility and wisdom of pundits who try to play it safe. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to pay for someone to tell me that Bashar al Assad’s fall will “probably increase instability” and that the Middle East will “remain the world’s hotspot” in 2025. Likewise, I admire the bravado of