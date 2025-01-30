Down the Rabbit Hole to Hollow Earth

Flat-earthers tend to get all the attention these days, and I don’t begrudge them their fame. But I regret that it comes at the expense of the hollow earth crowd, whose driving geologic theory is at once far more plausible and far more insane. For those who did not spend the last several hours following the same internet rabbit hole I did all the way down into the center of the earth, the basic tenets of the hollow earth theory are: The Earth is hollow. The hollow part can be accessed via giant holes in the North and South Poles.