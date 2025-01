Rick Landgraf talks with Andrew Forney, author of “Davy Crockett and the Boy Scouts: The Korean War and Mismanaging Protracted Conflict,” featured in Volume 8, Issue 1 of the Texas National Security Review. They discuss how a series of strategic force management decisions undermined the ability of the United States to militarily coerce China and North Korea.

Image: PFC E.E. Green, U.S. Army