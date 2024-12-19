Rewind and Reconnoiter: Targeted Killings

December 19, 2024
Members
Rewind

In 2021, Colin Clarke wrote “Killing Terrorist Leaders Is No Silver Bullet,” where he argued that leadership decapitation is not always the most viable way to dismantle a terrorist group. In the wake of continued efforts to decapitate terrorist groups around the world, we invited Colin to reflect back on his article. Read more below: Image: U.S. Air Force (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Robertson) In your 2021 article, “Killing Terrorist Leaders Is No Silver Bullet“, you wrote about the potential for the killing of a high-level member of an organization to breed more extreme and violent individuals and groups. At

This is members-only content. Become a member today to read more!

Members