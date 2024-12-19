Rewind and Reconnoiter: Targeted Killings

In 2021, Colin Clarke wrote “Killing Terrorist Leaders Is No Silver Bullet,” where he argued that leadership decapitation is not always the most viable way to dismantle a terrorist group. In the wake of continued efforts to decapitate terrorist groups around the world, we invited Colin to reflect back on his article. Read more below: Image: U.S. Air Force (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Robertson) In your 2021 article, “Killing Terrorist Leaders Is No Silver Bullet“, you wrote about the potential for the killing of a high-level member of an organization to breed more extreme and violent individuals and groups. At