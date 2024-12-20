Q&A with Lucien Boucher

Welcome to Mid-Afternoon Map, our exclusive members-only newsletter that provides a cartographic perspective on current events, geopolitics, and history from the Caucasus to the Carolinas. Subscribers can look forward to interesting takes on good maps and bad maps, beautiful maps and ugly ones — and bizarre maps whenever possible. *** If you ever paused to wonder which airline had the most extravagantly illustrated, whimsical-yet-elegant advertising posters in the middle part of the 20th century, you probably paused for exactly two seconds before guessing Air France. Rumsey Map Collection Sure enough, from the 1930s to the 1960s, Air France produced some