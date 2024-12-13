In Brief: What’s Next for ISIL in Syria?

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** The Dec. 8 fall of the Assad regime is creating a new political and military landscape in Syria, with significant implications for ISIL and the coalition against it. As Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seeks to consolidate power in the wake of its stunning victory, we asked four experts to discuss what the recent upheaval in the country