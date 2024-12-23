In Brief: The Economic and Security Complexities of the U.S.-Australia Relationship

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep into a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** As Washington and U.S. allies prepare for the transition to the incoming Trump administration, there is uncertainty about how the new administration will approach AUKUS, the trilateral security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom. We asked four experts to weigh in on the view from Canberra. Read more below. Peter Briggs Retired submarine specialist Former